NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see one more day of chilly temperatures as a stubborn area of low pressure will remain just to the west of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a brisk breeze continuing. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as an area of low pressure will move up the eastern seaboard. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 61 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will continue to meander offshore. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and milder as low pressure offshore will still influence the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for much of the region.