NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will move offshore of New York and New Jersey on Thursday morning as high pressure moves in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs. But wind chill temperatures will feel like the mid-30s for much of the region.

Friday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure moves toward the region. There is a chance of showers developing toward evening as the system gets closer to the area. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms as a cold front will approach the area from the west. Winds will be gusty with temperatures well above average. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as the front moves offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a weak storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.