NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move away from the New York and New Jersey area throughout Thursday as high pressure works its way in from the west. Folks can expect rain to end in the morning, followed by partial clearing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs. Gusty winds will make it feel cooler.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as winds will shift to the northwest, bringing air from Canada back into the region. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as winds will shift to the south during the day. Temperatures will be mild once again with a high of 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild again as high pressure will move to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers early as a weak storm system will move through the area. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the north during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing as another storm system will move into the region later in the day. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.