NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving cold front will pass through the New York and New Jersey area Friday, bringing a return to January conditions by the end of the day. Folks can expect rain showers in the morning, tapering off by afternoon as the front will move offshore. Temperatures will be mild early with a high of 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as winds will shift to the northwest and high pressure brings colder air in from Canada. Temperatures will be back to seasonable levels with a high of 39 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly as a brisk northwest wind will keep a wintry feel over much of the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-40s over the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another storm system will move toward the region. There is a chance of rain showers developing later in the day. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.