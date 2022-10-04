NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled weather will continue Tuesday as low pressure will continue to meander offshore. Folks can expect periods of rain throughout much of the day with a gusty northeast wind. Temperatures will remain well below average with a high of 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the early afternoon as the storm system will gradually begin to drift away from the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will move into the region from the north. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as winds will shift to the south and high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, and in the upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as a front will move through early and high pressure brings air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for much of the region. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and nice with a high temperature of 66 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.