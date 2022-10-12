NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will enjoy one more nice day Wednesday before a front will bring unsettled weather to much of the area. Folks can expect morning sunshine to mix with afternoon clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way through the region. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as the front will move offshore. It will be breezy as high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature sunshine early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will approach the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers as a front will move through during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.