NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will move through the New York and New Jersey region Tuesday, followed by high pressure which will work its way in later in the day. Folks can expect scattered rain and snow showers early in the morning, followed by partial clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will return to normal with a high of 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will work its way closer to the area. There is a chance of flurries south of the city as a weak area of low pressure passes south. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold as an arctic front will move through the area. Temperatures will fall through the 20s and into the teens by late in the day.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and bitter cold as arctic air will overspread the region. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 18 in the city, and in the low to mid-teens in the suburbs. Wind chills will be below zero in many spots.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.