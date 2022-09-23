NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first full day of fall will certainly feel like it as high pressure will move into the region from the west, bringing Canadian air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a brisk wind from the northwest. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 63 in the city, in the upper 50s to the north and west, and in the low 60s for the remainder of the New York and New Jersey area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 70 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will approach the area from the west. There is a chance of showers late in the day as the system moves closer to the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will pass through the area. Temperatures will be close to average with a high of 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and still mild as the front moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 73 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be slightly cooler as winds will shift to the northwest. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool as high pressure will be in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.