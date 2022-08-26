NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak cold front will move closer to the New York and New Jersey region while high pressure will slide offshore throughout Friday. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and muggy. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a continuing chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Winds will shift onshore as a low pressure system will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and muggy as high pressure will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s over much of the region.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a front works its way into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day as a front will slowly drift through the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.