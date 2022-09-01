NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will slowly move closer to the area Thursday afternoon, keeping dry and quiet weather to finish the workweek. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with low humidity as winds will be from the northwest. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and beautiful once again as high pressure will center itself over the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable as Canadian air continues to settle in the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly more humid as winds will shift to the south during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as high pressure will slide offshore and a front will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will once again become unseasonably warm as air from the Gulf of Mexico will settle in. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will slowly drift through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and seasonable with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm as a front will move offshore during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.