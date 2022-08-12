NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a fantastic finish to the workweek as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with much lower humidity levels as winds will be from the north. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and delightful as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing during the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and a front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms continuing as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s on the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers, as a front will remain draped to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high pressure will move into the region during the day. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.