NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first winter storm of the season is on its way to the tri-state area.

The Hudson Valley and Connecticut have already seen some of the white stuff this winter, but for many locations in the five boroughs, Long Island, and northern New Jersey, this will be the first measurable snowfall event of the season.

The precipitation is expected to overspread the area between 6 and 8 p.m.. Any locale whose temperature is at or below the freezing mark (32 degrees) will see snow to start, while those areas with a temperature closer to 40 degrees will initially see sleet or rain.

As we move into the nighttime hours, a changeover to a wintry mix of snow and sleet is expected in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central New Jersey. The northern half of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut will see snow. The southern half of New Jersey will remain as rain.

For Tuesday, a changeover to regular rain showers is expected in most areas. Parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut could remain as snow or sleet, however. Look for the precipitation to begin tapering-off during the early-afternoon hours.

As far as snow accumulation goes, Middlesex and Mercer counties in New Jersey, as well as the twin forks region on Long Island will see a coating to 2 inches.

The five boroughs, Nassau, the eastern half of Suffolk county, the southern half of Westchester and Connecticut, as well as Bergen, Essex, Union, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties in New Jersey should get about 2 to 4 inches.

Rockland County, Putnam, southern Orange County, northern parts of Westchester and Connecticut, as well as Morris, Passaic, Warren, and Sussex counties in New Jersey will see about 4-6 inches of snow.

And finally, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, and the northern half of Orange county are likely to get 6 inches or more.