Will NY, NJ see record warmth Thursday? It’s possible

Get ready for 24 hours of spring-like warmth. Could our area see record-high temperatures Thursday? Meteorologist Byron Miranda says it’s possible.

High pressure continues to move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front approaches from the west. We can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with gusty winds later in the day. The high temperature will be around 65 in the city, and in the mid 60s in the suburbs.

The record highs for this date are 67 degrees in Central Park and 66 degrees at LaGuardia and JFK airports in 1976, then 66 degrees in Newark in 2011.

Enjoy the unseasonable warmth while it lasts, because temps drop again by Friday evening.

Friday will be cloudy early with periods of rain as a cold front moves through the area. A high wind warning is in effect through Friday morning for Long Island and eastern Connecticut for wind gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is in effect through Friday for the remainder of the tri-state area. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the low 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the southwest later in the day. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain later in the day as a storm system will pass through the region. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 56 in the city, mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high temperature of 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.