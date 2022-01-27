A winter storm watch was expanded to include more of the New York, New Jersey region on Thursday as confidence increased for a strong storm system.

The region should expect moderate to heavy snowfall along with strong winds from Friday night through Saturday. A winter storm warning was also issued for parts of southern New Jersey.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning; it’s the department’s “higher-level” winter weather message. More than a foot of snow is possible, the department warned.

Up to 15 inches of snow are possible on Long Island, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. The area could see blizzard-like conditions.

In New York City, northeastern New Jersey and much of the Lower Hudson Valley, less snow is expected. Up to 10 inches are forecast.

If the eastern-most storm scenario occurs, most of the region could see no snow, with some areas seeing just a few inches. But the potential for this has decreased in the recent models.

Travel will be hazardous. Tree limbs and power lines could be downed by the storm.

There’s still some uncertainty in the models in relation to the duration of moderate and heavy snow banding late Friday night into Saturday. A clearer picture is expected to develop over the next 36 hours.

