NEW YORK — The week began on a scorching note. Temperatures soared into the lower 90s for the second day in a row with heat indices at or near 100 degrees across the region.

A Heat Advisory has been extended into Wednesday for much of the region including the city. The exception would be a good portion of New Jersey, where an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Tuesday. In the warned area, the heat index will likely exceed 103 degrees.

After an uncomfortably warm Monday night, temperatures will quickly make their way into the 80s Tuesday morning before finally topping out in the mid-90s later in the day.

This would officially make it our second heat wave of June, as temps hits 90 or more for the third day in a row.

Record highs may be possible for LaGuardia and Newark Airports, where the temperatures could possibly hit the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Adding in the humidity, the heat index in the city could exceed 100 degrees in the afternoon. At the end of the day, an isolated thunderstorm may flare up due to the extreme heat and humidity.

Wednesday will be day four of the heat wave as temperatures climb back into the lower 90s. The saving grace will be the increasing risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Still, it will be another very hot day as the heat index climbs back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

For the latter part of the week, it starts to get unsettled as a slow-moving cold front finally approaches the coast. That will bring the temperatures back down into the upper 80s for Thursday, then the upper 70s on Saturday. The trade-off of the cool down will be the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms that is possible for both days.

The July 4th holiday is very questionable as it depends on the movement of the cold front. Should it shift east and head out to sea, it will leave us with a pleasant day with temperatures in the lower 80s.

New York City’s cooling centers opened Sunday ahead of the possible heat wave. However, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said not all libraries and senior centers are available.

You can find the nearest cooling center via an online interactive map.