Thursday was another scorcher as temperatures topped out in the lower 90s before the skies opened up with strong to severe thunderstorms. As this was the third 90 degree day in a row, it became the second heat wave of the season for the city. Unlike the first one, this heat wave will likely continue into the weekend before relief finally arrives early next week.

As far as the thunderstorms that crossed through on Thursday afternoon, there were many reports of large hail ranging from nickel to even ping pong-sized in the tri-state region. The storms have since moved offshore leaving us with a quiet Thursday night. Skies will be generally clear, and the humidity will trail down. It will still be a warm night in the city with overnight lows dropping into the mid 70s.

Friday will be another hot day as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. While it will be warmer than Thursday, the difference will be the lower humidity. The heat index topped out at 102 on Thursday before the thunderstorms developed during the day. On Friday, the heat will be around, but it will feel more like the actual air temperature due to the drier air mass.

Saturday looks to be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s, but the low levels of humidity will make it feel like a repeat of Friday.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb further into the upper 90s and the humidity will come back. We may see many areas climb past 100 degrees in terms of the heat index.

The heat will stick around heading into the Monday with highs in the lower 90s. This time, a cold front will to cross through the region bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. That will allow the heat to finally break on what may be a seven-day stretch of 90 degree temperatures.

The frontal boundary may meander around heading into the middle part of next week keeping the risk of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain to be warm though with highs in the upper 80s.