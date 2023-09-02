NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday looks to be a fantastic day. Sunshine will dominate much of the day, with a few clouds developing late. It will be very comfortable as well with highs in the lower 80s.

Things start to simmer for Sunday. It will be mostly sunny, but the winds will start to shift more to the southwest. That will warm temperatures up into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

By Labor Day, we will see temperatures take a step up into the lower 90s. The humidity will not be too high though, so it will be tolerable.

The heat and mostly sunny conditions continue on Tuesday with highs holding in the lower 90s.

A sea breeze develops for the middle part of next week, and that should bring temperatures back down into the upper 80s.