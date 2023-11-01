NEW YORK (PIX11) — November starts with temperatures more suitable for winter. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s for the first time since early April.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of New Jersey and Eastern Long Island as temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 30s for the first time of the season. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will slowly recover as the winds shift more westerly.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday night, and the winds will slowly diminish. That will allow temperatures to take a big tumble. In the city, overnight lows will be in the mid-30s, while many suburbs will see the 20s.

Thursday will see a ton of sun as high pressure settles across the East Coast, but temperatures will respond slowly. Afternoon highs may not get out of the 40s in the city.

The end of the week looks to feature temperatures that are closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Under mostly sunny skies, highs are expected to make their way into the upper 50s.

After dealing with a string of wet weekends that have been ongoing since September, we may finally see a dry one just in time for the New York City Marathon. High pressure will remain in full control bringing partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be milder, with highs in the low to mid-60s for both Saturday and Sunday.