NEW YORK (PIX11) – Unsettled weather will continue as an area of low pressure will meander just offshore of the tri-state area.

We can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of a spot shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 84 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 83 in the city and low-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will pass to the south of the region. The high will be 86 in the city and mid to upper-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper-80s to near 90 for much of the area.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as another area of low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 82 in the city.