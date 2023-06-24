NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first official weekend of the summer season across the tri-state is forecasted to be wet and muggy.

Saturday will be cloudy with widespread rain chances to start the day, moving to breaks from the precipitation during the afternoon but the chance for scattered showers return during the evening hours, as low pressure continues to meander over the region. F

oggy conditions are also causing low visibility across the region this morning but are likely to improve as the day progresses. The high will be 79 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs with humid conditions.

Sunday will be partly sunny and drier to start the day, but it also comes with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. It will also continue to be muggy as humidity levels will increase throughout the day. The high will be 82 in the city, and upper 70s to mid-80s in the suburbs.

The start to middle of next week also sees a wet trend with temps in the 70s and 80s.