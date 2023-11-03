NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the remainder of the week and into the weekend before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 56 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and milder as southwest winds will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 65 in the city and mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 64 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high will be 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as winds will shift to the north bringing Canadian air back into the region. The high will be 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will pass through the area. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.