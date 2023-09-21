NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain anchored over the region before moving offshore this weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 73 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as low pressure will work its way toward the area from the south. The high will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy with rain heavy at times as a coastal storm will move through the area. Minor coastal flooding will be possible during times of high tide. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 63 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and continued unsettled as low pressure will slowly drift through the region. Showers and gusty winds will be possible as the system slowly moves offshore. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and dry as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high will be 70 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will bring cooler air in from Canada. The high will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.