NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures rose into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the area.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, 4 degrees above normal. However, dew point levels stayed on the low side, so it did not feel very humid out there. In addition, a good deal of hazy sunshine was seen throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.

We’ll cool down slightly this evening, but conditions will remain quite mild. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s in most locations, although the 60s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as a low-pressure system moves into our area. The day will likely start on the dry side, but a few showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Long Island and Connecticut could luck out with the rain, as the wet weather may hold off until late evening or Monday night. Afternoon highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, but humidity levels are expected to increase. Look for brighter skies on Tuesday.