NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area before moving into the Atlantic later this week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and mild as winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny followed by increasing clouds as low pressure will approach from the south. There is a chance of late showers developing as the system will pass to the east. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the northwest. The high will be 57 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and brisk with a high of 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high will be 45 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.