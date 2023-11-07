NEW YORK (PIX11) – A front will move through early this morning followed by high pressure from the midwest. We can expect showers early followed by clearing skies this afternoon. It will be windy and mild with a high of 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the region. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain early possibly mixing with wet snow north and west of the city. Skies will clear during the afternoon as high pressure works its way into the area. The high will be 60 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly as winds will continue to bring Canadian air into the tri-state area. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain showers mixing with snow north and west. The high will be 47 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.