NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for mostly sunny skies and low humidity on Thursday. Skies may become hazy from time to time, especially early in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler temperatures are likely in coastal areas.

Hotter conditions will be seen Friday as winds switch over to the southwest. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s in many areas, and a few locations could hit 90 or higher. Some relief from the heat is possible though, as a few showers and storms could move through during the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday will feature a better chance of scattered showers as the front drapes across the region. Despite the risk of storms and a good deal of clouds, highs will be around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, a wave of low pressure may develop along the boundary keeping the risk of a shower on Sunday. A cooler breeze off the ocean will cause temperatures to back down into the 60s.

That same area of low pressure may also end up meandering around the region on Monday. That will keep the rain chance around before it finally starts to head offshore on Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach 70 on Monday, but we should be able to warm back up into the upper 70s by Tuesday.