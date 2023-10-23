NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for much of the week bringing dry conditions and pleasant temperatures to the tri-state area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with milder temperatures as winds will shift to the southwest later in the day. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures that will be well above average as winds will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high will be 74 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and continued warm with a high of 75 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.