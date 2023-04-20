NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the end of the work week and then move offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to average. The high will be 66 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. Temperatures will have a wide range with a high of 75 in the city, upper 60s to near 70 for coastal spots, low to mid-80s well inland.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day as a front will work its way into the region from the west. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as the front will move offshore. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 68 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool as high pressure will bring air from Canada back into the region. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 60 degrees for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continue unseasonably cool as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs