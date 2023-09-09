NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain is upon us and will continue to drench the city over the next few days.

Although there will be temporary breaks in the showers and thunderstorms, the sky will remain covered by clouds. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid-80s today with storms looking to rattle the area the most this evening.

Sunday won’t be as lucky with rain expected to be more persistent. The first half of the week will stagger in the low 80s before sinking down into the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

The risk of showers and storms may still be around on Monday as the frontal boundary continues to linger around. Another disturbance looks to bring one last round of thunderstorms during the afternoon before we get a brief break. Highs will hold at around 80 degrees.

High pressure briefly keeps us dry on Tuesday, but more showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of another storm system.