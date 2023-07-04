NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Fourth of July will be warm and humid with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in New York City. But the showers should clear out in time for the fireworks.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will drift offshore keeping unsettled conditions for the early part of the day. It will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high of 87 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a high of 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and humid with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 90 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for much of the region.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high will be 85 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.