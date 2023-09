NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be warm and muggy with a threat of showers in the New York City area on Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the low 80s.

Conditions will stay on the muggy side from Sunday through Wednesday. The threat of showers and storms are also possible.

A cold front will then move through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday, pushing the humidity and any leftover rain out of the area.