NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another warm and muggy day is on tap in the New York City area Wednesday.

It will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a high of 90 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. Heat Index temperature will be 90 to 95 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a high of 89 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny, continued warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms north and west of the city. The high will be 87 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 85 in the city, mid 80d in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 82 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.