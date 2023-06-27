NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region before drifting offshore into the Atlantic. Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high will be 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the area.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm & muggy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 in the city, upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.