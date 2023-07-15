NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for conditions to heat up once again around the tri-state area.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s in many locations. Humidity levels will remain elevated as well, so it will feel quite sticky out there.

Be sure to keep yourself hydrated if outdoors, limit your exposure to the sun, and avoid strenuous activity if possible. A few showers and storms could develop later on Saturday, bringing temporary relief from the heat to some locales.

We’ll drop a few degrees tomorrow, but conditions will remain quite muggy. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the 80s.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected as well, and a few areas could see severe weather and/or flooding. Look for the skies to clear out on Monday.