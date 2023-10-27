NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the rest of the week before moving offshore.

We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 75 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. Temperatures will be near record levels as winds will continue to bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible as a front will move through the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 58 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 63 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool as high pressure will bring air Canadian air into the tri-state area. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a high of 49 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the low 50s for much of the region.