NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak frontal boundary will bring some scattered showers Wednesday night. More importantly, a very unsettled weekend is on tap as an active pattern develops. Several storm systems will bring some rain around here from time to time during the period. On Sunday night and into Monday we are watching closely a coastal storm that may develop and bring heavy rain along with gusty winds and the chance of coastal flooding.

A cold front will bring some showers around here on Tuesday night. While much of it will be on the lighter side, there may be a few embedded downpours. The front will linger around and keep the risk of showers into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Any lingering showers should taper off on Thursday morning. Gradually, the clouds should give way to sunshine as high pressure briefly moves in. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Friday should start out with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase. Highs will be around 60 degrees. A storm system will pass to the west, but the warm front will bring some rain into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Some of the rain could come down on a good clip. There will also be a gusty wind developing from the southeast.

We may get a break Saturday afternoon and the dry weather may continue for a good part Sunday.

A coastal system may develop late on Sunday and it will continue into Monday. It is this storm that could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds in excess of 35 mph. The persistent flow from the east will cause an increasing risk of coastal flooding at high tide.

We should see the storm taper off on Monday, but it will bring a lot rainfall by the time it ends. Early indications show as much as 3 inches, with some spots getting 4 inches rain. There is already a marginal flood alert in place by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center due to the high amount of rain possible and the heavy downpours that has occured during last weekend. If confidence grows with the forecast, we may see the threat level increase to slight or moderate by the time we get closer to the event.