NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer will continue Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and not as warm as high pressure will bring air in from the west. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and still above average as high pressure will move east of the area bringing air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and noticeably cooler for the first full day of fall as high pressure will bring air into the area from Canada. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and in the upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.