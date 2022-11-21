NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be unseasonably cold to start the workweek in the New York City area. But the weather warms up in time for Thanksgiving.

The temperature will only be in the high 20s Monday morning before it warms up to the low 40s in the afternoon, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. The wind chill will make it feel like about 18 degrees in the morning and wind gusts could exceed 30 m.p.h.

Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon.