NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a gorgeous stretch, the weather takes a turn for the latter part of the week. A storm system will move through the region, bringing showers and some thunderstorms. While there may still be a lingering storm on Saturday, much of the weekend looks to be dry.

Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday night, but it should stay dry. Expect overnight temperatures to trail down into the mid-60s by daybreak.

On Thursday, skies will remain cloudy, and an onshore flow will keep temperatures in the 60s for much of the day. Some light showers or drizzle looks to develop as a warm front makes its way through the region during the day. Toward the evening hours, there may be a steadier round of rain that develops into the night.

Early on Friday, a cold front will bring the risk of heavier showers and a few thunderstorms around and make the morning commute quite tricky if the timing is right. Some of the rain may be on the heavy side and cause some localized street flooding. While most of the storms will be over early in the day, there may still be a few more additional showers that may flare up and continue into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be at around 80 degrees.

A secondary cold front could cause another shower or thunderstorm to flare up on Saturday. Otherwise, much of the day looks to be dry, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks to be a stellar day as high-pressure slides into the region, with highs backing down into the upper 70s.