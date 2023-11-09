NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a day that featured temperatures on the seasonable side, a cooling trend developed and will continue through the weekend. By Saturday night, we will see overnight lows go down into the 30s and highs on Sunday, staying into the 40s.

The skies partially cleared out early in the evening on Thursday night. Overnight, a wave of low pressure will track to the south, bringing back the clouds. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 40s.

Friday should stay dry for most of the region, but as the low tracks across the Mid-Atlantic States, a few showers may develop for South Jersey. Otherwise, it will stay generally cloudy for most sections. Due to the overcast skies, temperatures will back down into the mid-50s.

A chillier air mass then moves in for the weekend, and it will stick around into the early part of next week.

A brisk northwesterly wind will be around on Veterans Day. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. The core of the cold then moves in on Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s early in the morning, then only climb into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

The chill remains at the start of next week. While there will be ample sunshine for much of the period, highs will only be in the upper 40s on Monday. Gradually, we will see a moderation with highs going into the mid-50s by Wednesday. We get closer to 60 by Thursday, with the risk of showers possible by the end of next week.