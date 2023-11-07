NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are on the swing.

After a mild Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s, a chilly air mass quickly moves in, causing temperatures to tumble for Wednesday. Temperatures recover to where they should be on Thursday, but a cooling trend moves in for Friday and into the weekend.

The skies will be generally clear on Tuesday night. The winds have shifted to the northwest behind a cold front, bringing down the temperature into the lower 40s in the city. That is over a 20-degree drop from earlier in the afternoon.

The sun will be out on Wednesday, but temperatures will only climb to around 50 degrees. Clouds will increase during the latter part of the day as a warm front starts to move in. While it will stay dry in the city, northern areas could see a rain shower or even a brief icy mix during the evening.

As the warm front lifts, milder air returns on Thursday with temperatures topping in the upper 50s. There may be a few passing showers possible during the day, but then a cold front sweeps through during the afternoon bringing down a chilly air mass for the next couple of days.

By Friday we see temperatures drop into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies, but the downward trend continues during the weekend. Highs drop into the lower 50s on Saturday, then struggle to get out of the 40s on Sunday.

The chill continues on Monday as temperatures will likely stay in the upper 40s. By Tuesday, we will see a turn for milder air, with highs moderating back into the lower 50s.