NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny mostly cloudy with showers developing as low pressure will move toward the region from the west and south. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the area. The high will be 63 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and windy as low pressure will drift to the north and east of the region. The high will be 56 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, and chilly as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high will be 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and less windy with temperatures that will remain below average. The high will be 57 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.