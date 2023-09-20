NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region keeping tranquil conditions over much of the area. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 75 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high will be 74 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will work its way toward the region from the south. The high will be 72 in the city and low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain developing as low pressure will move northward along the coast. Winds will increase as the system moves through the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s over the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will slowly drift away from the area. The high will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 70 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.