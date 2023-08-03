NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous stretch is closing. While we were able to eke out a good Thursday, the few storms that did develop stayed well north of the city.

A frontal boundary approaches, bringing the chance of showers and storms on Friday, with most of the action expected to hold off until the afternoon.

Any shower activity that developed late afternoon will diminish early on Thursday night. The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies, and it will feel a touch on the muggy side. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will start with a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front crosses the region. While a shower cannot be ruled out early in the day, most activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. At this time, most severe storms look to occur over areas well north of the region. Expect highs to be around 80 degrees.

Things then calm down for the weekend. Saturday may have some clouds lingering around, but skies will eventually clear out with temperatures warming up into the mid-80s. Sunday also looks pleasantly warm, featuring mostly sunny skies and highs holding in the mid-80s.

A few storms may come back into the forecast on Monday as the next storm system approaches. Expect temperatures to back down into the lower 80s.