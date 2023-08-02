NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous string of pleasant days is coming to a close. A frontal boundary will make its way toward the end of the week.

While there may be a thunderstorm on Thursday, most will stay dry. That all changes on Friday, with the cold front bringing a better chance of showers and storms.

Skies will be generally clear on Wednesday night. There will be a breeze coming in from the ocean, and that will cause temperatures not to be as cool as the previous night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. Also, the sea breeze and the full moon may cause tides to run above normal and cause some minor tidal flooding.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies. In the afternoon and evening, a few stray thunderstorms may flare up well ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

While a few isolated showers may flare up during the day on Friday, most of the action occurs toward the early evening hours as the cold front crosses through. There is a chance that the storms could contain some torrential downpours and gusty wind. Highs are expected to top out at around 80 degrees.

The weekend looks to be nice and dry. A bit warmer, with highs in the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.