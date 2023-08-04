NEW YORK (PIX11)– A frontal boundary crosses through the region bringing scattered showers and storms. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas to the north and west of the city through the early evening hours of Thursday night.

Behind it, high pressure moves in bringing in a pleasantly warm weekend ahead.

Any showers or storms associated with the frontal boundary look to be widely scattered about through at least the first half of Friday night. While there is a risk of severe thunderstorms possibly containing large hail and damaging winds, it becomes less likely heading into the late evening hours.

The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

There may be some clouds lingering around on Saturday, otherwise, skies should turn mostly sunny as the day progresses. Expect highs to top out in the mid-80s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday looks to be more or less similar to Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout, with highs possibly climbing into the upper 80s.

The next storm system moves in on Monday bringing in the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the system might be slow to leave, the risk of additional storms may linger into Tuesday as well.

As a result of the storm chance, temperatures will back down to around 80 degrees on both days.

Toward the latter part of the next week, there are indications of a warmup with some areas possibly getting toward 90 degrees by Friday. Along with the heat though, comes the risk of showers and storms.