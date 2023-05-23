NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary crosses through the tri-state region late on Wednesday, bringing some showers into the forecast. Temperatures briefly cool back down on Thursday, but it will warm right back up through the holiday weekend.

Skies will be generally clear Tuesday night with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 50s. Most areas elsewhere will be dipping into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Much of Wednesday will be very nice. A very warm southerly wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s. A cold front will approach northern areas late in the afternoon bringing a line of showers. As the showers track toward the coast in the evening, a lot of the showers will weaken in intensity and it quickly cross through the city. By midnight, the line of showers may be already off the coast.

A cool northerly wind will develop behind the front for Thursday. That will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s

By Friday, temperatures are already in the upswing. Skies will be sunny with temperatures making a return into the lower 70s.

As far as the holiday weekend. it looks like an area if low pressure in the Southeastern US will stay suppressed to the south thanks to two areas of high pressure in the Ohio Valley and off the coast. It may bring in some clouds around during the period, but it will remain dry. Temperature-wise, expect highs to climb into the upper 70s by Sunday, with the possibility of 80 degrees possibly by Monday.