NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary crosses through the tri-state region on Tuesday night. Saving New York City from the severe threat was the cloud cover that stuck around for much of the day. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued in the afternoon and continued into the evening for a good portion of New Jersey where the sun help bring temperatures well into the 80s causing the threat for dangerous storms.

Any showers or storms that lingers around should wind down by around midnight on Tuesday night. The rest of the night will feature cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the lower 70s.

Wednesday may still feature a good deal of clouds around especially during the morning hours, as the front will still linger around off the coastline. In the afternoon the sun should be able to break through the clouds. Temperatures are expected to top out in the lower 80s.

Much of Thursday looks to be fine with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs are expected to end up in the mid 80s. Late a night, the next system is expected to bring the chance of scattered showers and storms.

Any leftover showers and storms should taper off on Friday morning. Skies should then clear out for the rest of Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend looks to feature nothing but sunshine. While we may see temperatures struggling to get to 80 degrees on Saturday, a westerly breeze will cause temperatures on Sunday to surge toward 90 degrees. At least the humidity will be on the low end making it a tolerable heat.

That begins to change by Monday as the humidity gets into the picture. Temperatures are still expected to top out at 90 for the second day in a row, but thunderstorms may develop toward the end of the day.