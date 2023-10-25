NEW YORK (PIX11) – The beautiful weather will continue once again today as high pressure will remain anchored over the region.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures well above average. The high will be 71 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as southwest winds will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will be close to record-high levels. The high will be 76 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will remain well above average. The high will be 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and very warm with temperatures that will reach near-record levels once again. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move toward the region from the west. The high will be 70 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will pass through the area. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back to the region. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.