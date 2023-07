NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City area received a much-needed break from the heat and humidity Sunday.

There could be some rain Monday morning. Conditions are expected to remain pleasant for the next few days. The temps will remain in the 80s, and humidity will be on the lower side through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the week. With Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of rain to end the week.